Cimarex Energy Co to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Cowen initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

XEC opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,998,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,836,000 after buying an additional 624,486 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $43,577,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,122,000 after buying an additional 445,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

