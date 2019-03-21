Ciena Co. (CIEN) SVP Sells $98,400.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, January 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $91,975.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $778.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.62 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ciena by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/ciena-co-cien-svp-sells-98400-00-in-stock.html.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems, and operating system software.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.