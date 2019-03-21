CHIPS (CHIPS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. CHIPS has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $0.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CHIPS has traded up 68.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.03938120 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.02331189 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

