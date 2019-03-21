Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total value of $11,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,448,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,130 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,019 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

NYSE:CMG opened at $665.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.70 and a 1 year high of $671.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.