Chesswood Group Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$11.10 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$8.81 and a 12 month high of C$12.59. The company has a current ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 46.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.92. The firm has a market cap of $183.39 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing  Canada segments. It offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.

