Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Several brokerages have commented on CQP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CQP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,978. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $45.27.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

