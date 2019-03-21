Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.
Several brokerages have commented on CQP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.
Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.