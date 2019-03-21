Chegg Inc (CHGG) is Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,487 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up 15.1% of Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sylebra HK Co Ltd owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $197,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $6,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,372,279.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 500,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 669,551 shares of company stock worth $24,892,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 97,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.67, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

