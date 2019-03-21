ChatCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $604,575.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, ZB.COM and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $604,575.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinnest, OKEx, EXX, ZB.COM, LBank, Huobi, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

