Charles Race Sells 2,887 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $233,644.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,833.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Charles Race sold 3,176 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $261,416.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,406,300.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $2,512,800.00.

Okta stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.47. 1,677,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,029. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Okta by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

