ChainCoin (CHC) Reaches Market Cap of $25,137.00

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. ChainCoin has a market capitalization of $25,137.00 and $0.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChainCoin has traded down 96.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.02298908 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021173 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005503 BTC.

ChainCoin Coin Profile

ChainCoin (CHC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,447,289 coins and its circulating supply is 15,602,306 coins. The official website for ChainCoin is www.chaincoin.org . ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.