CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,876 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $29,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,800,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,247,000 after purchasing an additional 960,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 865,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,447,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,081,000 after purchasing an additional 862,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

