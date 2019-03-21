Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOOL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,122. Cesca Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

