Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) were down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 167,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 241,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/centric-health-chh-shares-down-4-7.html.

About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

