Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Director Sells $392,400.00 in Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $365,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.64%. Research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSFL. ValuEngine lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Brean Capital set a $30.00 price target on Centerstate Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,931,000 after buying an additional 2,494,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,591,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,931,000 after buying an additional 2,494,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,679,000 after buying an additional 745,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,158,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,419,000 after buying an additional 310,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

