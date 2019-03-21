Centauri (CTX) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Centauri has a market capitalization of $425,250.00 and approximately $2,387.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $680.32 or 0.16977987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001300 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 37,829,890 coins and its circulating supply is 37,556,301 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.