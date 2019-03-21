Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 681,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 410,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The company has a market cap of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.33.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.51% and a negative net margin of 1,585.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 421,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 421,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,343,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,122,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 223,231 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,741,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 25,859 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

