Cedar Fair (FUN) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.83.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.59). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 22,432.99% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 65.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,727,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,218,000 after acquiring an additional 316,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after acquiring an additional 241,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,256,000. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

