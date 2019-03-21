Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 178,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 64,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $80.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director John G. Stratton bought 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,865.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $428,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,978.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,408 shares of company stock valued at $20,039,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

