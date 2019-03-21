Cascadero Copper (CCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

