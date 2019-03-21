Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 231,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,417,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,360. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

