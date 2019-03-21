Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Stake Raised by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,140 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $125,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,199,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,647,000 after buying an additional 125,249 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,229,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,623,000 after buying an additional 327,768 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,394,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,848,000 after buying an additional 629,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,735,000 after buying an additional 37,916 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 618,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,160,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $129.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. CIBC raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $2,498,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,224.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,882,236.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

