CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,990 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 170.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $54.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

