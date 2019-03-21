CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,737,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

In related news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

