Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $35,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Stock

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 471,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.67 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $4,074,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,647.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.61.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

