Capital One Financial Weighs in on Tidewater Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TDW)

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Tidewater in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 42.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Samuel R. Rubio sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $90,465.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

