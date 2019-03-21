Capital Management Associates NY Buys 1,635 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $229.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $167.94 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

