Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,896,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,331,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,255,000 after purchasing an additional 821,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $104.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $367.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

