Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $49.70.

WARNING: “Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/capital-directions-investment-advisors-llc-trims-stake-in-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.