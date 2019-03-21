Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

