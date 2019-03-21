Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 600.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $86.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/capital-directions-investment-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq.html.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.