Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 169 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,223.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $833.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,874.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock worth $27,931,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

