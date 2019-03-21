Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Evolus (EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

EOLS stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.51 million and a P/E ratio of -15.99.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

