Cango (CANG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Cango alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.27. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cango has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cango by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,243,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.