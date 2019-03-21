Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 16,981 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,981 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 876.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Argus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

