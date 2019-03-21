Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 149,617 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 149,617 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after buying an additional 30,031,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 47.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 149.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,886,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063,078 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 270.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,013,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 252.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,146,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

In other news, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.72. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

