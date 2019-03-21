Cancom (CCCMF) versus Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Financial Contrast

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) and Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cancom and Sykes Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sykes Enterprises $1.63 billion 0.75 $48.93 million $2.02 14.05

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Cancom.

Profitability

This table compares Cancom and Sykes Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancom N/A N/A N/A Sykes Enterprises 3.01% 10.52% 7.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cancom and Sykes Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sykes Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sykes Enterprises has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Cancom.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Cancom on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services. The IT Solutions segment offers a range of services related to IT infrastructure and applications. Its services include IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, system integration, and IT procurement via e-procurement services, as well as professional IT services and support. The company also distributes hardware and software. It serves commercial end-users ranging from small and medium enterprises to large enterprises and groups, as well as public-sector clients. CANCOM SE was founded in 1992 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance. The company's technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. It also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clients' products and services. It also provides technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

