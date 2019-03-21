Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Holdings Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 635.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,482 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,457,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,721,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,101,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,712 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,436,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,773,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,063,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,882,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $503,898,000 after purchasing an additional 410,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

