Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) vs. Carbon Natural Gas (CRBO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Carbon Natural Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $17.19 billion 1.99 $2.00 billion $2.15 13.23 Carbon Natural Gas $22.47 million 3.15 $6.31 million N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Natural Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Carbon Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 11.69% 9.62% 4.28% Carbon Natural Gas 12.39% 8.65% 2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and Carbon Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 12 0 2.86 Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $44.57, indicating a potential upside of 56.67%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Carbon Natural Gas does not pay a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Carbon Natural Gas on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2017, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,742 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 10,263 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,771 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,619 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Carbon Natural Gas

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

