Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of PRTK opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 14.41 and a quick ratio of 14.41. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $46,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $96,743 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,654,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after buying an additional 736,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,392,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,447,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

