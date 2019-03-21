Camping World (CWH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.80 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.69.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 29,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 99,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,314,977.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $49,635,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 37.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,025,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 557,130 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 31.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,750,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 418,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Camping World by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.