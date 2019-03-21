Callon Petroleum (CPE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 968.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

