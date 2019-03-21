Callaway Golf (ELY) versus Yamaha (YAMCY) Financial Contrast

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) and Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Callaway Golf and Yamaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callaway Golf 0 6 7 0 2.54 Yamaha 1 0 0 0 1.00

Callaway Golf currently has a consensus price target of $22.58, indicating a potential upside of 36.29%. Given Callaway Golf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Callaway Golf is more favorable than Yamaha.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Callaway Golf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callaway Golf and Yamaha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callaway Golf $1.24 billion 1.26 $104.74 million $1.07 15.49 Yamaha N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Callaway Golf has higher revenue and earnings than Yamaha.

Dividends

Callaway Golf pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Yamaha does not pay a dividend. Callaway Golf pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Callaway Golf and Yamaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callaway Golf 8.43% 14.01% 9.75% Yamaha N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Callaway Golf beats Yamaha on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs. The Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls. The Gear, Accessories and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear, headwear, and other lifestyle and golf-related apparel products, as well as golf bags, golf gloves, travel gears, gears, personal storage gears, and accessories. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, department stores, field representatives, and in-house sales representatives, as well as to third-party distributors in the United States and approximately 100 countries. Callaway Golf Company sells its products under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, Strata, OGIO, and TravisMathew brand names. It also sells pre-owned golf products through its Website, callawaygolfpreowned.com; and Callaway Golf and Odyssey products through its Websites callawaygolf.com, odysseygolf.com, ogio.com, and travismathew.com. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools. It also provides professional audio equipment, music production equipment and software, audiovisual equipment, commercial online karaoke systems, network devices, and unified communication devices, and other products. In addition, it provides electronic devices, automobile interior wood components, and factory automation equipment, as well as golf products and others; and operates resort facilities. Yamaha Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

