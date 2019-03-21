California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,121 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Michael Kors by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,986 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $56,080,000 after buying an additional 223,690 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Michael Kors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 109,692 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Michael Kors by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,463 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 107,511 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Michael Kors during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96.

KORS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura set a $76.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Michael Kors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Michael Kors from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

