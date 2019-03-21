California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 250,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,463.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $314,021.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,542. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATI opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.41. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.88 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

