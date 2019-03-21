California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 76,905 Shares of McDermott International Inc (MDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of McDermott International worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDermott International by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,905,000 after buying an additional 2,922,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,106,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,537,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after buying an additional 1,207,341 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,957,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 980,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,091,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after buying an additional 896,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDR. TheStreet cut shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. McDermott International Inc has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

