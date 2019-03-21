Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$4.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. GMP Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.74.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFW stock opened at C$3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.