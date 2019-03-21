Caleres (CAL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.

CAL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Caleres has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

Caleres announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

