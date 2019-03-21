Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,337 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $192,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

