CAI International Inc (CAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

CAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

CAI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,812. The company has a market capitalization of $425.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.75. CAI International has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAI International news, insider Victor Garcia bought 10,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.24 per share, with a total value of $235,921.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CAI International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 140,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAI International by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

