CA (CA) versus CommerceHub (CHUBA) Financial Analysis

CA (NASDAQ:CA) and CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

CA pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CommerceHub does not pay a dividend. CA pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CA has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares CA and CommerceHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CA 11.19% 15.11% 7.46% CommerceHub N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of CA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of CommerceHub shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CommerceHub shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CA and CommerceHub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CA $4.24 billion 4.39 $476.00 million $2.32 19.16 CommerceHub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CA has higher revenue and earnings than CommerceHub.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CA and CommerceHub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CA 0 6 0 0 2.00 CommerceHub 0 0 0 0 N/A

CA presently has a consensus price target of $38.20, suggesting a potential downside of 14.04%.

Summary

CA beats CommerceHub on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc., doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications. Its mainframe solutions enable customers enhance economics by increasing throughput and lowering cost per transaction; increasing business agility through DevOps tooling and processes; increasing reliability and availability of operations through machine intelligence and automation solutions; and protecting enterprise data with security and compliance. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of software planning, development, and management tools for mobile, cloud, and distributed computing environments. It primarily provides customers secure application development, infrastructure management, automation, and identity-centric security solutions. The Services segment offers various services, such as consulting, implementation, application management, education, and support services to commercial and government customers for implementation and adoption of its software solutions. The company serves banks, insurance companies, other financial services providers, government agencies, information technology service providers, telecommunication providers, transportation companies, manufacturers, technology companies, retailers, educational organizations, and health care institutions. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through various partner channels comprising resellers, service providers, system integrators, managed service providers, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as Computer Associates International, Inc. and changed its name to CA, Inc. in 2006. CA, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CommerceHub Company Profile

CommerceHub, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation. It also offers solutions for enhanced delivery experience, which helps retailers and suppliers enhance their consumer delivery networks through the application of algorithms that optimize shipping decisions and allocate physical product inventory across fulfillment locations. CommerceHub, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

